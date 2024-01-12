Ex-UP member fined for killing doves in Shariatpur

A mobile court today fined a former union parishad member for killing dozens of doves by poisoning his croplands in Shariatpur's Damudya upazila.

Damudya Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Sujan Dasgupta took action against Shahjahan Madbar, a former member of Sidya Union Parishad, after visiting the spot, reports our Shariatpur correspondent quoting Damudya Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mobashwer Alam.

The UNO said the mobile court went to the spot and found 12 dead doves on the spot.

"However, I heard from locals that approximately 200 birds were killed. But we found no proof of this," said UNO Mobashwer.

The UNO said the mobile court fined Shahjahan Tk 2,000 for his offence as the dead birds were found on his land. Due to his old age and and physically complications, he was not given any jail term, he said.

Talking to The Daily Star, a local journalist said he went to the spot and found approximately 80 dead doves today. Over 100 birds were killed by poisoning over the last three days.

Denying the allegation, Shahjahan Madbar said, "I did not use any poison. Even, I don't know if someone poisoned my field. I will make sure that such incidents do not happen in the future."