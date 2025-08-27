Ex-madrasa teacher gets life term for raping 9yr old student in Chattogram

Victim's mother filed a complaint on September 23, 2022

A court in Chattogram today sentenced a former madrasa teacher to life imprisonment on the charges for raping a 9-year-old student in Lohagara upazila of Chattogram in 2022.

The convict is Riad Uddin, 24, from Lohagara, said police.

Judge Jannatul Ferdous Chowdhury of the Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 passed the order in the presence of the convict, confirmed Public Prosecutor (PP) Mahmud-Ul-Alam Chowdhury Maruf.

The court also fined the convict Tk 50,000, in default of which, he has to serve three more months in jail.

According to the case statement, Riad, a teacher at Al Hira Model Madrasa at the time, raped a nine-year-old student on multiple occasions.

After the victim informed his mother about the incident, she filed a complaint with Lohagara Police Station on September 23, 2022.

Later, police arrested Riad in the case and pressed charges against on November 30, 2022.

A Chattogram court framed the charges against Riad on October 9, 2023. A total of 11 witnesses testified in the case.