Ex-lawmakers Gini, Jakob arrested from Dhaka

Former lawmakers Mahbub Ara Begun Gini and Abdullah Al Islam Jakob were arrested from different areas in Dhaka early today.

Rezaul Karim Mallick, additional commissioner of Detective Branch of police, confirmed the arrests to The Daily Star.

The DB official said that Gini and Jakob are accused in several cases filed after August 5.

The detectives will soon decide in which cases the two will be shown arrested.

Gini, a former whip of the parliament, was the lawmaker from Gaibandha-2 constituency while Jakob, a former deputy minister of the Ministry of Environment and Forest, was a lawmaker from Bhola-4.