Ex-lawmakers Gini and Jakob placed on remand in separate cases

Former lawmakers Mahabub Ara Begum Gini and Abdullah Al Islam Jakob were placed on remands today by a Dhaka court in connection with two separate cases.

Gini, former Awami League MP from Gaibandha-2 constituency, was placed on a three-day remand while Jakob, former AL lawmaker from Bhola-4 constituency, was placed on a five-day remand.

Before the remand order, both Gini and Jacob were shown arrested in the cases.

Gini was shown arrested in a case filed on charges of making an attempt to kill a student of American International University Bangladesh during the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement at Ashulia on August 4.

Meanwhile, Jakob was shown arrested in another case filed over the attempted murder of former BNP lawmaker Nazim Uddin Alam in Savar in December 2012.

Dhaka Senior Judicial Magistrate Rabeya Begum passed the remand orders when police produced the accused in connection with the cases.

Investigation Officer Mojibur Rahman Bhuiyan, also a sub-inspector of Ashulia Police Station, produced Gini with a 10-day remand prayer in the case, said an assistant sub-inspector working in the court.

On the other hand, Md Zahirul Islam, sub-inspector of Savar Model Police Station and the investigation officer of the case, sought seven-day remand for Jacob.

However, Gini's name was not included in the first information report (FIR) while Jakob, also a former deputy minister for environment and forest, is an FIR-named accused.

Earlier in the day, detectives arrested Gini and Jakob from the capital's Dhanmondi and Gulshan respectively.

THE CASES

On September 11, Robiossani Shipu, student of American International University Bangladesh, filed the case with Ashulia Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 29 others.

According to the case statement, the complainant got shot around 4:00pm when he participated in the protests in front of the Baipail Central Jame Masjid in Dhaka's Ashulia on August 4.

On September 12, on the other hand, Nazim Uddin Alam filed a case against Hasina, Abdullah Al Islam Jakob, and five others with the court of Senior Judicial Magistrate SM Saiful Islam. The court, after recording the complainant's statement, asked Savar Model Police Station to register the complaint as a first information report (FIR).

The other accused are former home minister Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir, former IGP Hasan Mahmud Khandaker, then Dhaka District Police Super Habibur Rahman, former DIG SM Mahfuzul Haque Nuruzzaman and then officer-in-charge of Savar Police Station Md Asaduzzaman.

According to the case documents, Nazim and his activists took position on Amin Bazar Bridge in support of BNP-led 18-party alliance's peaceful sit-in-program on December 9, 2012. Suddenly, police pounced on BNP leaders and activists to disperse them, firing tear shells and shotgun pellets indiscriminately. More than 50 BNP men, including Nazim, were injured in the attack.