Ex-Kushtia MP Selim Altaf George placed on 3-day remand

A Dhaka court today placed Selim Altaf George, former Awami League lawmaker from Kushtia-4, on a three-day remand in case filed over death of auto-rickshaw driver Md Roni in Dhaka's Mohammadpur during the quota reform movement on July 19.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Saiful Islam passed the order after Investigation Officer Altaf Hossain, a sub-inspector of Mohammadpur Police Station, produced him in court seeking a 10-day remand.

Before that, Selim was shown arrested in the case after the IO submitted an application in this regard even though his name was not included in the first information report (FIR).

In the forwarding report, the IO said the accused was aware of the violence and the killing. So, he needs to be remanded to identify the whereabouts of masterminds and instigators behind the murder.

The defence submitted an application seeking bail for Selim and cancellation of the remand prayer on grounds that their client was implicated in the case as part of a conspiracy to harass him.

Upon the hearing, the magistrate dismissed the defence pleas and placed him on remand for quizzing about the murder that took place in front of a primary school on Nurjahan Road.

He was arrested by a team of Detective Branch of Police from his residence in Dhaka's Lalmatia area shortly after midnight.

Selim was elected to parliament in 2018 but was defeated by independent candidate Abdur Rouf in the 12th parliamentary election, held on January 7 this year.

Since then, he has been residing in Dhaka.