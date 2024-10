Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested former Khulna-6 lawmaker Rashiduzzaman Moral this morning in Patuakhali, officials said.

A joint team from Rab-6 and Rab-8 apprehended him during a drive in the Mohipur area of the district, confirmed a Rab official from the legal and media wing.

Rashiduzzaman faces at least three cases, including charges related to violent activities and explosives, Rab sources said.