Ex-Kaliganj municipality mayor SM Rabin Hossain released on bail

Former mayor of Kaliganj municipality and Municipal Awami League President SM Rabin Hossain, who was arrested last month in a 2011 murder case, has been released after getting bail after 23 days.

Jailer Md Musfiqur Rahman of Gazipur District Jail said his bail documents came to the jail in the afternoon. After verification, he was released around 5:00pm, he told our Gazipur correspondent.

SM Rabin Hossain, of Ward 4 of Kaliganj municipality, lived with his family in Bashundhara residential area in Dhaka. He was accused number 21 in a murder case filed with Kaliganj Police Station.

According to court sources, Rabin was arrested and sent to jail on August 31.

His lawyer applied for bail with the Gazipur District and Sessions Judge Court on September 12. Later, today after the hearing, the court granted him bail.

According to the case statement, on May 6, 2011, Meher Afroz Chumki ordered to obstruct BNP leaders and activists from going to a Jubo Dal rally.

The accused, armed with sharp weapons, attacked the trawler when the activists reached the Kaliganj Kheya Ghat area around 2:00 on the Shitalakkhya river.

One of the Jubo Dal activists, Jamir Hossain, 40, of Chaitarpara area, was hit on the head with an iron rod and seriously injured by Jubo League leader Mainul. Later, the other accused threw Jamir into the river from the trawler to ensure his death.

At least 40 JCD men were reportedly injured with sharp weapons, read the statement.