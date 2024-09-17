Ex-justice Manik gets bail in case over attempting to flee to India

He was sent to jail as he is accused in several other cases

AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, a retired judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme court, has been granted bail in a case filed with Kanaighat Police Station in Sylhet over his attempt to enter India illegally.

Sylhet Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court Judge Anjan Kanti Das granted his bail, sources at Sylhet court said.

But the court ordered to send him to jail as there are several other cases against him, he said.

Earlier, BGB arrested Manik while fleeing to India through the Dona border of Kanighat upazila on the night of August 23.