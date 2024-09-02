Ex-judge who acquitted Tarique relieved from graft charges

A Dhaka court has relieved Md Motahar Hossain, a former judge of Dhaka Special Judge's Court-3, from a case filed against him over amassing wealth illegally.

Judge Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Court yesterday accepted a probe report and relieved former judge Motahar Hossain from the charges of the case.

Motahar Hossain had acquitted BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman from a money laundering case in 2013.

Md Mostafizur Rahman, deputy director of the Anti-Corruption Commission and also investigation officer of the case, on August 27 submitted the probe report appealing to the court to relieve Motahar Hossain from the charges.

In the probe report, the IO said the charges brought against the former judge were found to be false and he should be relieved from the charges.

On June 12, 2012, ACC Deputy Director Jalal Uddin Ahmed filed the case against Motahar Hossain, accusing him of amassing wealth of Tk 12.35 lakh outside of his known income.

On November 17, 2013, Motahar Hossain, while serving as a judge of Special Judge's Court-3, acquitted Tarique, elder son of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, in a money laundering case involving Tk 20.41 crore.

Tarique's friend Gias Uddin Al Mamun was sentenced to prison for seven years and fined Tk 40 crore in the same case.

The judge left country 53 days after delivering the judgement in the money laundering case, ACC officials told journalists that time.

Motahar Hossain, 67, was also a former judge of Speedy Trial Tribunal-4 in Dhaka.