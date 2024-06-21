Ex-Jubo Dal president Nirob freed on bail

Saiful Alam Nirob, former president of Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal, was released on bail today after over 15 months of imprisonment.

He walked out of the central jail in Keraniganj around 3:00pm, said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

Rizvi said Nirob was granted bail in all pending cases against him, leading to his release from jail.

Police arrested Nirob in the capital on March 4 last year, when he was facing 454 cases.

He had been sentenced to 17 years in prison in seven cases prior to the 12th parliamentary election.