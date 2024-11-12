Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Tue Nov 12, 2024 09:55 AM
Last update on: Tue Nov 12, 2024 10:00 AM

Crime & Justice

Ex-JP lawmaker Yahya arrested in Uttara

Photo: Collected from Facebook

Former lawmaker for the Sylhet-2 constituency and central leader of the Jatiya Party, Yahya Chowdhury, was arrested from Dhaka's Uttara area last night.

A joint team of Rab-1 and Rab-9 conducted a drive and arrested him in connection with a case filed with Sylhet Kotwali Police Station, according to a Rab-1 official.

He was being taken to Sylhet as he was accused in at least two cases, including one for attempted murder, the official said.

Yahya was elected as a lawmaker from Jatiya Party in 2014.

