Former industries minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun was arrested from Dhaka's Gulshan area early today.

A team of Rapid Action Battalion-3 arrested him, said an official of the force's legal and media wing.

Nurul Majid is accused in a case file in Narsingdhi on charges of murder and launching attacks on protesters during quota reform movement, he said.

The former lawmaker will be handed over to police.