Ex-industries minister Humayun sent to jail, to be interrogated at prison gate

A court in Narsingdi today sent former industries minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun to jail in a case filed on charges of murder and attack on protesters during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement on August 4.

Narsingdi's Judicial Magistrate's Court Judge Md Rakibul Islam also asked police to interrogate the accused at jail gate, our local correspondent reports quoting defence lawyer Khandaker Abdul Halim.

On August 4, Jahangir Alam, vice-president of ward no. 4 unit of Madhabdi municipality Sramik Dal, was shot during the mass protests and succumbed to his injuries later at a local hospital.

On August 9, Jahangir's cousin Amir Hossain filed the case accusing 127 people including the former minister.

Police today produced Humayun before the court around 11:45am and sought a five-day remand for him. Azizur Rahman, investigation officer of the case and also sub-inspector of Madhabdhi Police Station, submitted the remand application.

The court rejected the remand prayer and ordered police to send the accused to jail and said police could quiz him at the jail gate.

Nurul Majid was arrested from Dhaka's Gulshan area by the Rapid Action Battalion members last night.

After the court's proceedings around noon today, there was a face-off between supporters of the victim and those of the accused. Police left the court premises quickly with Humayun in a prison van.

Lawyer Abdul Kader said, "The accused committed various crimes including attack, vandalism and murder in different places of Narsingdi directly and indirectly."

Defence lawyer Khandaker Abdul Halim said, "Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun is innocent. He was not present at the spot when the violence took place. Considering his age, the court did not grant remand but told police to interrogate at the prison gate. We want his unconditional release from the case."