Ex-IGPs Shahidul Hoque, Abdullah Al-Mamun arrested

Police arrested two former inspectors general of police (IGPs) -- AKM Shahidul Hoque and Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun -- from Uttara area early today.

Rezaul Karim Mallick, chief of the detective branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, confirmed news of the arrests to The Daily Star.

"We arrested both the former police chiefs from Dhaka, and they are now in our custody," he said.

Asked which cases they would be shown arrested in, he said they would hold meetings in this regard and finalise the cases.

Both former police chiefs were wanted in a number of cases, including those filed over murders.

Shahidul Hoque served as IGP from December 2014 to January 2018z and Mamun served from September 2022 to August 5 this year, when the then prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled amid a mass upsurge.

This is also the first time in recent history that officials of the rank of inspector general of police were arrested.