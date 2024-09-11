Ex-IGP Shahidul sent to jail after remand

A Dhaka court today sent former inspector general of police (IGP) AKM Shahidul Hoque to jail in a case filed over the death of 45-year-old trader Abdul Wadud in Dhaka's New Market area on July 19 during quota reform protests.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ali Haider passed the order after police produced him before the court around 7:30am on completion of his seven-day remand, a sub-inspector working in the court told The Daily Star.

On September 4, Shahidul was placed on the remand in the case.

On August 21, Abdur Rahman, a brother-in-law of Wadud, filed the case with New Market Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 129 others.

Police arrested Shahidul from Uttara on the early hours of September 4.

The former police chief is wanted in a number of cases, including those filed over murders.

He served as IGP from December 2014 to January 2018.