Ex-IGP Mamun’s pardon depends on disclosure of truth

The clemency of Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, the former police chief accused of crimes against humanity during the July uprising, depends on the condition that he will fully disclose the truth and the whole of the circumstances.

He will remain segregated in jail for his safety and security, as per the order passed by the International Crimes Tribunal last Thursday and published yesterday.

The order states that the Mamun would be called for cross-examination later.

It also said the tribunal deems it appropriate to tender pardon to him under the facts and circumstances following his petition to become a witness for the prosecution.

"… accordingly pardon has been tendered to him on condition that he will make a full and true disclosure of the whole of the circumstances within his knowledge relative to the alleged offences and to every other person concerned, either as principal or abettor," read the order.

"... he accepted the pardon subject to such condition and as such the Tribunal shall call him for being examined as witness in the trial at a convenient date," it added.

Originally set up to try those responsible for war crimes committed during the 1971 Liberation War, the tribunal is currently hearing the cases filed on charges of crimes against humanity during the 2024 uprising.

Mamun stands accused of murder, attempted murder, torture, and use of lethal weapons, among others, along with deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

The three-member tribunal formally framed charges against Hasina, Kamal, and Mamun in the case last Thursday.

The trio is charged with crimes against humanity for their "superior command responsibility, conspiracy, incitement, instigation, facilitation, abetment, complicity, failure to punish, failure to prevent crimes".

In a first, the former inspector general of police pleaded guilty to the charges against him when asked in court on Thursday. He also petitioned the tribunal to be made an "approver" -- a witness for the prosecution. Under the law, an approver may be granted a pardon if their testimony is found to have revealed the full truth.

ASM Ruhul Emran, registrar of the ICT, told The Daily Star that the order on Mamun's pardon was issued as Order No 07 in ICT-BD Case No 02 of 2025.

"A copy of the order has already been sent to the jail authorities," he added.