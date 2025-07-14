Ex-IGP Mamun will be pardoned if he discloses the truth

Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, the former police chief, will be pardoned if he fully discloses the truth and the whole of the circumstances at the International Crimes Tribunal.

Originally set up to try Bangladesh's 1971 war crimes, the tribunal is currently hearing cases of crimes against humanity committed during the July uprising in 2024.

As such, Mamun stands accused of murder, attempted murder, torture, and use of lethal weapons, among others, along with deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

In a first, the former inspector general of police pleaded guilty to his charges when he was asked in court on Thursday, and thereafter petitioned the tribunal to turn into an 'approver' or witness for the prosecution. According to the law, an approver may be pardoned if the testimony is deemed to have disclosed the entire truth.

The International Crimes Tribunal issued an order to that effect on July 10, further ordering prison authorities to segregate the former police chief for his safety and security.

The order states that the Mamun would be called for cross-examination later.

On that day, the three-member tribunal formally framed charges against Hasina, Kamal, and Mamun in the same case.

The trio are charged with crimes against humanity for their "superior command responsibility, conspiracy, incitement, instigation, facilitation, abetment, complicity, failure to punish, failure to prevent crimes".

ASM Ruhul Emran, registrar of the ICT, told The Daily Star that the order was issued as Order No 07 in ICT-BD Case No 02 of 2025.

"A copy of the order has already been sent to the jail authorities," he added.

The relevant portion of the order reads, "Under the facts and circumstances the Tribunal deems it condign to tender pardon to accused Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun as besought and accordingly pardon has been tendered to him on condition that he will make a full and true disclosure of the whole of the circumstances within his knowledge relative to the alleged offences and to every other person concerned, either as principal or abettor, in the commission thereof and he accepted the pardon subject to such condition and as such the Tribunal shall call him for being examined as witness in the trial at a convenient date."