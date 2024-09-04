Ex-IGP Mamun on 8-day, Shahidul on 7-day remand

Additional SP Kafi also put remanded

Former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun was produced before the court today. Photo: Emrul Hasan Bappi

A Dhaka court today placed former inspectors general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and AKM Shahidul Hoque on different terms of remand in two murder cases.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Akteruzzaman passed the orders, said a sub-inspector working in the court.

Mamun was placed on an eight-day remand after he was produced before the court at 7:10am with a 10-day remand prayer in a case filed over the death of a grocery shop owner, Abu Saeed, in Mohammadpur on July 19.

On August 13, SM Ameer Hamza Shatil of Mohammadpur filed the murder case against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and six others with the court over the death of Saeed.

In addition, Shahidul was placed on a seven-day remand after he was produced before the court with a 10-day remand prayer in a case filed over the death of 45-year-old trader Abdul Wadud in the city's New Market area on July 19 during quota reform protests.

On August 21, Abdur Rahman, a brother-in-law of Wadud, filed the case with New Market Police Station against Hasina and 129 others.

Police arrested Mamun and Shahidul from Uttara area early today.

Both former police chiefs were wanted in a number of cases, including those filed over murders.

Shahidul served as IGP from December 2014 to January 2018 and Mamun served from September 2022 to August 5 this year, the day former prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled amid a mass upsurge.

In another development, Abdullahel Kafi, an additional superintendent of police in Dhaka, was placed on eight-day remand in a case filed with Hazaribagh Police Station on charge of abducting Engineer Arif Mynuddin in 2019.