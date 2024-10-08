Ex-IGP Mamun on 43-day remand in eight murder cases

A Dhaka court today placed former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on a 43-day remand in connection with eight murder cases.

With this, the former police chief has been put on remand for total 61-days in different cases, said the defence lawyer.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahin Reza today passed the orders, said court sources.

Today, Mamun was placed on a 38-day remand in seven cases filed over the deaths of seven people in the city's Jatrabari area, while he was remanded for five days in the case filed over the death of Tahir Zaman Priyo, 27, in New Market area.

On September 4, police arrested Mamun from the Uttara area.

Mamun served from September 2022 to August 5 this year, the day former prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled amid a mass upsurge.