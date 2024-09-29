Ex-IGP Abdullah Al-Mamun placed on 4-day remand in murder case

A Dhaka court today placed former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on a four-day remand in a case filed over the death of a trader, Abdul Wadud, in Dhaka's New Market area during quota reform protests on July 19.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mahbubul Haque passed the order after Investigation Officer (IO) Murad Khan, a sub-inspector of New Market Police Station, produced him around 8:30am with a 10-day remand prayer.

Before that, Mamun was shown arrested in the case after IO Murad submitted an application in this regard, a sub-inspector working at the court told The Daily Star.

In the remand prayer, the IO said that Mamun along with other accused played a vital role to topple the quota reform movement and fired gunshots at the students indiscriminately, leaving 45-year-old Wadud dead and several others injured on July 19. So the former IGP needs to be remanded to find out vital clues about the incident.

Victim Wadud's brother-in-law Abdur Rahman on August 21 filed the case against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 129 others.

The defence submitted an application, seeking bail and cancellation of the remand prayer on grounds that the accused was implicated in the case just for harassment.

The court, however, dismissed the defence pleas and placed him on remand for questioning about the murder.

At the same time, Mamun was also shown arrested in another case filed with the New Market Police Station over the death of 27-year-old Md Tahir Zaman Prio during the quota reform movement on July 19.

The same court passed the order when Md Raihan Uddin, a sub-inspector of the police station, submitted an application in this regard.