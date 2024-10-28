Ex-home ministry senior secretary sent to jail in Jubo Dal leader murder case

A Dhaka court today ordered Mustafa Kamal Uddin, former senior secretary of the home ministry, to be sent to jail, rejecting his bail request in a case regarding the killing of Jubo Dal leader Shamim Mia in the Paltan area on October 28, 2023.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Monirul Islam issued the ruling after the case's Investigation Officer, Sub-Inspector Tonmoy Kumar Biswas of Paltan Model Police Station, presented the former secretary in court and requested he remain detained until the investigation concludes.

The defence argued for bail, asserting that their client had been falsely implicated in a plot intended to harass him. The magistrate, however, denied the plea, ordering his transfer to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj.

Previously on October 25, the former official Mustafa Kamal Uddin was remanded for three days following a request for a 10-day remand by investigators. He had been arrested on October 24 in Chattogram and transferred to Dhaka.

The case was initially filed on September 14 by Abbas Ali, a former Jubo Dal Central Committee member, at Paltan Model Police Station, implicating 704 individuals, including senior Awami League leaders, police officials, and 12,000 unnamed people in connection with Shamim Mia's death.

Mustafa Kamal Uddin, who served as secretary of the Public Security Department under the Home Ministry since August 2017, retired in January 2022. In January this year, he was appointed chairman of Biman Bangladesh Airlines' board of directors.