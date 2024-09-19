Ex-home minister's son Joty sent to jail

A Dhaka court today sent Safi Muddaser Khan Joty, son of former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, to jail in an attempted murder case.

Dhaka Judicial Magistrate Mostafizur Rahman passed the order after investigation officer Abu Taher Mia, also sub-inspector of Ashulia Police Station, produced him before the court, seeking confinement in jail, said court sources.

Police arrested Joty from the Uttara area of Dhaka on September 14.

Joty was placed on a four-day remand the same day in an attempted murder case.

On September 11, Robiossani Shipu, a student of American International University Bangladesh (AIUB), filed a case with Ashulia Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 29 others.

According to the case statement, the complainant was shot around 4:00pm when he participated in the mass protests in front of the Bypile Centeal Jame Masjid in Dhaka's Ashulia on August 4.