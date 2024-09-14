Ex-home minister's son Joty placed on 4-day remand

A Dhaka court today placed Safi Muddaser Khan Joty, son of former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, on a four-day remand for interrogation in an attempted murder case.

Dhaka Senior Judicial Magistrate M Saiful Islam passed the order after investigation officer Abu Taher Mia, also the sub-inspector of Ashulia Police Station, produced him before the court with a seven-day remand prayer, said an assistant sub-inspector working in the court.

Police arrested Joty from the Uttara area of Dhaka early today.

On September 11, Robiossani Shipu, student of American International University Bangladesh (AIUB), filed the case with Ashulia Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 29 others.

According to the case statement, the complainant got shot around 4:00pm when he participated in the quota reform protests in front of the Bypail Centeal Jame Masjid in Dhaka's Ashulia on August 4.