Wed Oct 9, 2024 10:01 PM
Last update on: Wed Oct 9, 2024 10:03 PM

Ex-home minister, family sued over graft

Home Minister, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal
Former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan. File photo

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed separate cases against former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, his wife Lutfun Tahmina Khan, his son Shafi Modasser Khan, and his daughter Shafia Tasnim Khan on charges of abuse of power, appointment trade, bribery, money laundering, and corruption.

Kamal's APS Monir Hossain has also been named as an accused in the cases.

The ACC officials filed these cases at the ACC's Integrated District Office in Dhaka today

Asaduzzaman Khan has been named as an accused in five cases. In these cases, the former home minister is accused of illegally acquiring and laundering wealth worth nearly Tk 100 crore.

