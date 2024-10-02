Ex- home minister Asaduzzaman ‘seen in Kolkata park’: report

Former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, who was reportedly seen in a park in Kolkata, might have crossed the border into India illegally, a top police official announced today.

Md Shah Alam, the chief of the Special Branch of police, stated that immigration police have no information about his travel abroad through legal channels.

"I have seen media reports that several people, including the former home minister, were seen in a park in Kolkata. The immigration police do not have information about how they got there," he told The Daily Star.

"If the former minister went there, he definitely crossed the border illegally," he added.

The SB official said some people left the country on August 6 and 7 through completing the immigration process, when there was no government. But the former home minister was not among them.

According to law enforcement officials, many individuals, including AL leaders, attempted to illegally cross the border after the fall of the AL-led government on August 5. Many of them were apprehended by the police and Border Guard Bangladesh.

"However, some of them managed to cross the border illegally," he said.

Yesterday, a private TV channel reported that some AL leaders including Asaduzzaman were seen in a park in Kolkata.