Ex-home minister, 6 others charged in Tk 8.86 crore embezzlement case

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed a case against seven individuals, including former Home Minister and ex-Chairman of Farmers Bank (now Padma Bank), Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir, over allegations of embezzling Tk 8.86 crore through money laundering and collusion.

ACC Deputy Director Syed Ataul Kabir lodged the case today.

The other accused are Rashedul Haque Chishti, owner of RCL Plastic Industries; Mohammad Farooq; Md Hiron Rahman; Md Ibrahim Khan; Masudur Rahman Khan, head of the Jamalpur Bakshiganj branch of Farmers Bank, and Md Fakhruzzaman, a former assistant officer of the same branch.

In a press briefing, ACC Director General (Prevention) Md Akhtar Hossain said that the accused carried out suspicious transactions aimed at concealing the illegal origins, location, and control of the embezzled funds, amounting to Tk 8.86 crore.

The charges fall under the Money Laundering Prevention Act for misappropriating funds and engaging in suspicious financial activities, he added.