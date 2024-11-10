Ex-Grameen Bank chairman, 18 others sued over vandalism

Former Grameen Bank chairman AKM Saiful Majid and 18 others were sued today on charges of attacking employees and forcibly occupying the Grameen Telecom building in February this year.

The case was filed by AKM Moinuddin Chowdhury, managing director of Grameen Kalyan, with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Partha Bhadra.

After a hearing, the magistrate recorded the complainant's statement, took cognisance of the charges, and instructed the officer-in-charge of Shah Ali Police Station to register the complaint as a First Information Report.

Among the accused are Barrister Masood Akhtar; TM Zubayer, consultant of Masood Akhtar & Associates; Harun Ar Rashid, senior principal officer of Grameen Bank; senior principal officers Md Tariqul Islam and Md Golam Zakaria; deputy general managers Mamunur Rashid and Krishna Kanta Roy; deputy managing director Prodip Kumar Saha; and Md Razu Miah, member of Research & Development.

According to the case statement, the accused, led by Saiful Majid, took control of the Grameen Telecom building between February 12 and February 15. They vandalised eight office rooms and looted valuables. When Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus arrived at the building the following day, he was denied entry, it added.