Ex-food minister Sadhan Chandra sent to jail

A Dhaka court today sent former food minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder to jail in a case over the murder of Daffodil International University student Ramij Uddin Ahmed Roop in the capital's Karwan Bazar area during the recent student-led movement.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mehedi Hasan passed the order after the police produced them before the court following a seven-day remand in the case.

On October 4, the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Saifuddin Hossain placed the former minister on a seven-day remand in the case.

Members of the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested Sadhan from the capital's Bashundhara residential area on October 3.

Earlier on September 7, AKM Rakibul Ahmed, father of the victim, lodged a murder case with Tejgaon Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 222 others.

On August 4, Ramij, 24, the student was shot in front of Karwan Bazar Metro Rail Station around 4:00pm.

Later, he was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead.