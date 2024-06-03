Ex-DU BCL leader detained over 'extortion' at Polashi Market

A former leader of Dhaka University's Chhatra League unit was beaten up by the shopkeepers of Polashi Market in Dhaka while he was allegedly extorting businessmen there.

Being informed, police detained Mehedi Hasan, former president of Salimullah Muslim Hall's BCL unit and his associate Shahidul Islam.

Mahbubul Haque, former general secretary of Polashi Shop Owners' Association, said Mehedi took money from shopkeepers several times over the last month.

"If we would refuse, he used to intimidate and threaten us with sharp weapons and iron rods. Yesterday, around 11:00pm, he came with a cohort and demanded money from several shopkeepers. When they refused, they attacked them," Mahbubul said.

'Police came to the market after we called 999. We filed a complaint with Chawkbazar Police Station in this regard today," he added.

Nazrul Islam, a shopkeeper, said, "When we refused to give him money, he became furious and punched me. When he brought out a sharp weapon, I left the scene. We are fed up with their oppression."

Witnesses said the former BCL man and his associate were assaulted by locals and shopkeepers before being handed over to the police.

Contacted, several BCL leaders of DU declined to comment in this regard.