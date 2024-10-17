Ex-DNCC mayor Atiqul sent to jail in murder case, shown arrested in two others

A Dhaka court today sent former Dhaka North City Corporation mayor Atiqul Islam to jail in a case filed over the death of seventh-grader Rakib Hasan in Dhaka's Mohammadpur area during the quota reform movement on July 19.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ali Haider passed the order after investigation officer Hafizur Rahman, an inspector of Mohammadpur Police Station, produced him before court seeking his confinement in jail, a sub-inspector working in the court told The Daily Star.

On September 1, Nurul Amin, father of the victim, filed the murder case with the court against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 87 others. The court then directed the officer-in-charge of Mohammadpur Police Station to register it as the first information report (FIR).

In addition, Magistrate Haider also showed Atiqul arrested in two other cases filed with Mohammadpur Police Station over the deaths of Mohammad Rony, 19, and Al-Shahriar Hossain, 23, in Mohammadpur on July 19 after the investigators submitted two separate applications before the court in this regard.

Atiqul, owner of Islam Group of Industries Ltd, was arrested at Mohakhali DOHS yesterday evening.

He was also a former president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association.

After the death of Annisul Huq, the first mayor of DNCC, Atiqul was elected mayor with Awami League nomination in 2019. He was re-elected the next year.

Both the elections were fraught with allegations of irregularities.

On August 19, the interim government removed all city mayors from their posts.