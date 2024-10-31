Ex-DMP DC Jasim first before ICT

Chief prosecutor seeks secure access to digital evidence, security for tribunal

For the first time, a person accused of committing crimes against humanity during the student-led mass uprising was produced before the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) yesterday, starting the process of holding the suspects accountable.

Jasim Uddin Mollah, former deputy commissioner of Mirpur division, stands accused in a genocide case linked to the July-August crackdown on the protesters.

The three-judge ICT panel, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, approved the prosecution's plea to show Jasim arrested in the case and sent him to jail.

Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam made the plea before the court, while prosecutors Gazi Monawar Hossain Tamim, BM Sultan Mahmud, and Abdullah Al Noman were present during the hearing.

No defence lawyer appeared for Jasim during the hearing.

After the hearing, Tajul told reporters that arrest warrants for 17 individuals, including Jasim, were issued on October 27, and based on that warrant, police arrested him and produced him before the court.

"He [Jasim] had jurisdiction over seven police stations in Mirpur where police shot and killed hundreds of students. Various atrocities were committed. Evidence of his involvement in the atrocities in the Mirpur area has been found."

He added that so far 35 cases have been filed with different police stations against the 17 individuals, including Jasim.

When asked about the absence of a defence lawyer, he added, "We cannot answer why his lawyer was not present and that is his matter."

On August 13, under an executive order from the president, Deputy Secretary Md Mahbur Rahman Sheikh issued a notice reassigning Jasim Uddin to the office of the DIG in Rangpur range.

He was arrested in Rangpur on Tuesday night.

In another development, the chief prosecutor of the ICT has sought authorisation to collect digital evidence from the digital forensic lab of the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology.

To this end, Tajul wrote to Nahid Islam, adviser to the ministry, on October 24.

He also sought to utilise the National Data Centre's authorised server and secure specialised cybersecurity to securely store and analyse sensitive digital evidence related to crimes against humanity and genocide.

In the letter, Tajul asked for necessary infrastructure support and steps to ensure legitimate access to specialised cybersecurity for the digital forensic lab within the ICT Division and other essential state documents, records, and servers.

He asked the adviser to take the necessary steps and provide infrastructural support to ensure the accurate chain of custody for sensitive information.

Tajul also requested secure server and national domain email services through the Information and Communication Technology Division to ensure the cybersecurity of the International Crimes Tribunal.

In the letter, the ICT chief prosecutor also stressed the significance of digital forensics in the judicial processes.

Digital forensics play a crucial role in the modern judicial process, he said.

He added that for investigating heinous acts like crimes against humanity and genocide, the support of the ICT Division will not only enhance the credibility of the investigation but will also ensure swift, accurate, and lawful actions in line with the international standards.

[Our Dinajpur correspondent contributed to this report.]