Ex-DMP commissioner Faruq barred from leaving country

Immigration official says Golam Faruq lacked the necessary clearance

Former Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq was barred from boarding a flight to Thailand by Immigration Police early today.

After reaching the immigration counter at the airport, he was questioned by an immigration officer and subsequently prevented from boarding the plane.

"He was not allowed to leave. We didn't detain him. When he arrived at immigration, we discovered he lacked the necessary clearance. We couldn't permit him to proceed," an immigration official of the Special Branch told The Daily Star.

Golam Faruq was scheduled to fly to Bangkok on Thai Airways flight TG-340 at 2:45am, according to sources.

The former DMP Commissioner is facing at least one case, filed in Dhaka's Kotwali Police Station, over attempted murder.

He served as the 35th commissioner of DMP from October 2022 to September 2023.