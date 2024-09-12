Ex-DMP chief Asaduzzaman placed on 7-day remand

A Dhaka court today placed former Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia on a seven-day remand in a case filed over the custodial death of former Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leader Nuruzzaman Jonny in a "crossfire" in 2015.

Jonny, then general secretary of JCD's Khilgaon Thana unit, was allegedly killed in a "gunfight" with police in the capital's Khilgaon on January 20, 2015, a day after his arrest in connection with an arson case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Syful Islam passed the order around 4:30pm after police produced him before court seeking a 10-day remand, said a sub-inspector working at the court.

The members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Asaduzzaman from Mohakhali last night.

Jonny's father Yakub Ali on September 2 filed the case with Khilgaon Police Station against 62 people including 13 current and former police officers for the killing. Asaduzzaman is one of the accused in the case.

On February 6, Yakub Ali filed another case under Section 15 (2) of the Torture and Custodial Death (Prohibition) Act, 2013 against Asaduzzaman and 14 others with Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court of Dhaka in connection with the same incident.

The court then summarily rejected the case finding no sufficient grounds for taking cognisance of the charges brought against the former DMP commissioner and other accused.