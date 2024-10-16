Ex-DG of postal department arrested over alleged embezzlement

Sudhangshu Shekhar Bhadra, former director general of the Directorate of Post, was arrested last night by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on charges of embezzling Tk 15 crore.

Nazir Akand, deputy assistant director of the ACC, made the arrest, said Md Akhtarul Islam, the commission's deputy director and public relations officer.

The arrest followed a case filed by the ACC on August 20, accusing Sudhangshu of misappropriating funds allocated for the purchase of servers and UPS equipment under a department project.

The process of presenting Sudhangshu Shekhar Bhadra in court is underway, Akhtarul added.