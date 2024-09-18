Ex-Ctg MP Badal’s grave vandalised

Unidentified criminals vandalised the graveyard of former lawmaker from Chattogram-8 constituency Main Uddin Khan Badal at Saroatoli village under Boalkhali upazila in Chattogram yesterday.

Badal, who died on November 7, 2019, was the executive president of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal.

He was elected lawmaker from Chattogram-8 constituency as a candidate of the Awami League-led alliance in the polls held in 2008, 2014 and 2018.

Badal's wife Selina Khan, in a Facebook post, alleged that miscreants vandalised and set fire to Badal's graveyard at Saroatoli village in Boalkhali upazila this evening.

She said Badal was not involved in any corruption.

She lamented that people are not safe even in the grave now. She demanded justice from the administration.

Contacted, Golam Sarwar, officer-in-charge of Boalkhali Police Station, said that after learning of the incident through emergency hotline 999, a police team from Boalkhali Police Station rushed to the spot but did not find anyone.

"We received the complaint around 3:30pm and immediately rushed to the spot," he said. "We found some signs of vandalism on the grave of Main Uddin Khan Badal."

"We are investigating the incident," the OC added.