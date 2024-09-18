Ex-Ctg MP Badal’s grave torched

Unidentified criminals vandalised and torched the graveyard of former lawmaker from Chattogram-8 constituency Main Uddin Khan Badal at Saroatoli in Boalkhali, Chattogram yesterday.

Badal, who died on November 7, 2019, was the executive president of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal.

He was elected MP from Chattogram-8 as a candidate of the Awami League-led alliance in 2008, 2014 and 2018.

Badal's wife Selina Khan, in a Facebook post, alleged miscreants vandalised and set fire to Badal's grave last evening.

She lamented that people are not safe even in the grave now.

Boalkhali Police Station OC Golam Sarwar said, "We found some signs of vandalism on the grave of Main Uddin Khan Badal. We are investigating."