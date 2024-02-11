Ex-cop gets death penalty for killing wife

A Kushtia court today convicted a former police officer and sentenced him to death for killing his wife, step-son, and wife's lover in 2021.

Soumen Roy, 34, suspended assistant sub-inspector of Phultala Police Station in Khulna, was also fined Tk 1 lakh.

Kushtia District and Session Judge Ruhul Amin handed down the punishment with Soumen absconding after securing bail in 2022.

According to the prosecution, Soumen, son of Sunil Roy of Magura's sadar upazila, shot his wife Asma Khatun, 25, step-son Robin, 5, and Shakil, 28, in front of Naz Mansion Market in Kushtia district town over an extramarital affair between Asma and Shakil on June 13, 2021.

Police arrested him with his service revolver, bullets and a magazine from the spot.

Asma's mother Hasina Begum filed a case in this connection.

The case investigating officer, Nishikanta Sarkar, submitted a chargesheet against Soumen.

On November 6, 2022, Soumen secured bail from the High Court in the case. Since then he has been absconding.

On February 2, 2023, the court issued a warrant for the arrest of Soumen as he did not surrender before the court.

Soumen met Asma while serving as an assistant sub-inspector at Kumarkhali Police Station. Later, they got married. She was Soumen's third wife. Asma too was married twice before.

After their marriage, they used to live in a rented house in Aruapara in Kushtia. Soumen was later transferred to Khulna and in his absence, Asma developed an affair with Shakil.

Robin was Asma's son from her second marriage.