Ex-CJ Khairul remanded for seven days

A Dhaka court yesterday placed former chief justice ABM Khairul Haque on a seven-day remand in a case filed over manipulating the Supreme Court verdict on the caretaker government system.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sanaullah passed the order after police produced Khairul before the court with a 10-day remand prayer in the case, said a sub-inspector working at the court.

Amid tight security, Khairul, 81, was escorted to a courtroom of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court around 9:45am. Thirty minutes later, he was taken back to the court's lockup after hearing on the remand prayer.

During the hearing, police inspector Md Asaduzzaman said in the verdict on the 13th Amendment, four out of seven judges ruled in favour of retaining the caretaker government system. However, after retiring, he allegedly issued a fabricated verdict against the 13th Amendment.

At that time, standing in the dock, Khairul was seen saying twice, "Not correct."

Asaduzzaman further said, "We've always known the saying, 'the judge may be changed, but the judgement doesn't.' But he changed the judgement. Because of his verdict, three generations have been deprived of voting…"

Two more state lawyers -- Azizul Haque Didar and Shamsuddoha Suman -- also argued in favour of the remand.

Didar stated, "Sheikh Hasina is an illegal ruler. Khairul Haque was the one who laid the foundation for her to establish her as a long-term autocratic leader. The whole world saw what he did -- and so did you."

Shamsuddoha said, "He was a bigger Awami League supporter than even Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He invalidated the verdict on the 13th Amendment and tarnished the judiciary…"

At that time, Khairul was also seen shaking his head in denial.

Yesterday, there was no lawyer to defend Khairul in the courtroom. Moreover, the magistrate did not hear any statement from him.

On August 27 last year, Supreme Court lawyer Muhammad Mujahidul Islam filed the case with Shahbagh Police Station under sections 219 and 466 of the Penal Code, accusing Khairul.

On July 24, a team of the Detective Branch of police arrested Khairul from a house in Dhaka's Dhanmondi.

On the same day, he was sent to jail in connection with a case filed over the killing of Jubo Dal activist Abdul Kaiyum Ahad, 16, in Jatrabari on July 18 last year.

On July 29, he was shown arrested virtually in a case filed with Fatullah Police Station in Narayanganj for issuing an illegal verdict and fabricating a judgment that abolished the caretaker government system.

The case filed by Abdul Bari Bhuiyan, former president of Narayanganj Bar Association, also includes sedition charges.