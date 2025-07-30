Ex-CJ Khairul on 7-day remand for ‘manipulating’ SC's caretaker govt verdict

A Dhaka court today placed former chief justice ABM Khairul Haque on a seven-day remand in a case filed over manipulating the Supreme Court verdict on the caretaker government system.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sanaullah passed the order after police produced Khairul before the court with a 10-day remand prayer in the case, said a sub-inspector working at the court.

The case was filed with Shahbagh Police Station under sections 219 and 466 of the Penal Code.

According to the section 219, whoever, being a public servant, corruptly or maliciously makes or pronounces in any stage of a judicial proceeding, any report, order, verdict, or decision which he knows to be contrary to law, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to seven years, or with fine, or with both.

The section 466 says, whoever forges a document, purporting to be a record or proceeding of or in a Court of Justice, or a register of birth, baptism, marriage or burial, or a register kept by a public servant as such, or a certificate or document purporting to be made by a public servant in his official capacity, or an authority to institute or defend a suit, or to take any proceedings therein, or to confess judgment, or a power of attorney, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to seven years, and shall also be liable to fine.

On July 24, a team of the Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested Khairul from a house in Dhaka's Dhanmondi.

On the same day, the 81-year-old Khairul was sent to jail in connection with a case filed over the killing of Jubo Dal activist Abdul Kaiyum Ahad, 16, in Dhaka's Jatrabari area on July 18 last year.