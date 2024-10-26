Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Sat Oct 26, 2024 09:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Oct 26, 2024 05:46 PM

Crime & Justice

Ex-chief whip Hasanat Abdullah's son Moinuddin arrested in Dhaka

Star Digital Report
Sat Oct 26, 2024 09:00 AM Last update on: Sat Oct 26, 2024 05:46 PM
Photo: Collected

Detectives arrested Sermiabad Moinuddin Ahmed, son of former chief whip Abul Hasanat Abdullah, from Dhaka's Gulshan area early today.

Moinuddin is the paternal cousin of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

A team of detectives arrested him from a house during a raid around 3:30am, Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said.

He is accused in several cases filed with different police stations in Barishal, he said.

