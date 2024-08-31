EX-chief whip ASM Feroz on three-day fresh remand

A Dhaka court today placed former chief whip ASM Feroz on a fresh three-day remand for interrogation in connection with a case filed over the death of 16-year-old Sohag Miah during quota reform protests in Dhaka's Bhatara area on July 19.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Syful Islam passed the order after Masudur Rahman, a sub-inspector at Bhatara Police Station and the investigation officer in the case, requested a seven-day remand for further questioning, a sub-inspector working in the court told The Daily Star.

During the remand hearing, Feroz also spoke in the court.

"I was elected by the people's vote... I do not know anything about the facts of this case. I am ill," Feroz said, according to a sub-inspector present during the hearing.

On August 24, Feroz had been placed on a seven-day remand in the same case.

Although his name was not included in the FIR, he was later shown as arrested in connection with the case.

The case was filed on August 20 by the victim's father, naming former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 90 others, accusing them of involvement in Sohag's death.