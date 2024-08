ASM Feroz, chief whip of the 10th Jatiya Sangsad, was arrested from Dhaka's Banani area tonight, according to an SMS sent by Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

Feroz, a former lawmaker from Patuakhali-2 constituency, served as a whip in the ninth parliament.

However, the DMP did not mention the case under which Feroz was arrested.