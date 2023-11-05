Ex-Chhatra Dal leader held for crude bomb attack on police

Police detained a former Chhatra Dal leader on charge of hurling two crude bombs at police in Dhaka's Uttara this morning.

The arrestee was identified as Kazi Md Hasan, a former vice-president of Gazipur City unit Chhatra Dal, said Masud Alam, officer-in-charge of Uttara West Police Station.

He was being interrogated, the OC said, adding that three police personnel including Sub-Inspector Mahbub Ali were injured in the attack.

Taking to The Daily Star, Mahbub said the man hurled two crude bombs around 7:00am at House Building area.

The SI said they did not suffer splinter wounds but were injured while trying to move to safer place.