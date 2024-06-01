Ex-UP chairman murder: Mastermind arrested at Qatar immigration

Police have arrested the mastermind behind the killing of Narsingdi's former Union Parishad Chairman, Mahbubul Hasan, at Qatar immigration while fleeing Bangladesh.

A team of Qatar immigration police arrested Russell Mahmud, 45, on Thursday and later extradited him to Bangladesh, said Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman, superintendent of Narsingdi police, at a press conference in his office today.

This morning, Dhaka immigration police handed Russell over to Narsingdi police, the SP said.

The accused was subsequently sent to jail by a district court in connection with the murder case, reports our local correspondent quoting the police official.

"Russell was trying to hide in Qatar. Upon receiving information, we notified the authorities at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, who then coordinated with Qatar to facilitate his arrest," said the SP.

With his arrest, police have now apprehended eight individuals in connection with the killing.

According to police, Russell, son of Habibur Rahman of Madhabdi Thana under Narsingdi Sadar upazila, owns supermarket businesses in both Narsingdi and South Africa. He is also involved in Jubo League politics in Narsingdi but does not hold any official position.

On May 29, Mahbubul Hasan, 52, the former chairman and ruling party general secretary of the union, was shot dead by criminals while returning home from the party office.

Two of his associates were also injured in the incident, which occurred around 12:15am at Shahi Eidgah under Meherpara union, police said.

The victim's brother, Hafiz Ullah, filed a case naming 22 individuals and 12 unidentified persons, with Russell listed as the number two accused in the case.