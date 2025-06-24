Ex-CEC Nurul Huda placed on 4-day remand

8 arrested in the capital including 2 former AL MPs, former MD of Islami Bank

Former chief election commissioner KM Nurul Huda was placed on a four-day remand for interrogation in a case filed over alleged poll irregularities committed during the past three national elections.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mustafizur Rahman passed the order yesterday afternoon after police produced him before the court with a 10-day remand plea, said a sub-inspector assigned to the court.

The same court also sent two former Awami League lawmakers -- Sabina Akter Tuhin, 46, from the reserved women's seat, and Mohammad Faisal Biplob, 55, of Munshiganj-3 -- to jail in separate cases.

Sabina was sent to jail in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act, while Biplob was sent to jail in connection with the murder of Jubo Dal leader Shamim Mia.

Former CEC Nurul Huda, 79, was brought to the courtroom at 4:10pm amid heavy security. The magistrate entered the courtroom around 4:17pm, and the hearing began shortly afterwards.

During the hearing, Huda's lawyer informed the court that the charges brought against his client all fall under bailable offences under the Penal Code.

He also termed the case "legally flawed" and argued that it would "run contrary to the law" if Huda is placed on remand.

At 4:55pm, Huda spoke in the courtroom, telling the court that 15-17 lakh people were involved in conducting the 2018 election and that from Dhaka, there was no scope to monitor what happened in remote areas.

On Sunday, Nurul Huda, who oversaw the 2018 national polls, was arrested after a mob assaulted him at his Uttara residence.

Hours before his arrest, the BNP filed a case against him and 23 others with the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station over alleged irregularities in the 2014, 2018, and 2024 national elections.

The case also accused former CECs Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmad and Kazi Habibul Awal, who oversaw the 2014 and 2024 national elections, respectively.

The case further sued 10 election commissioners, deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and 10 others, including former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, former IGPs Hasan Mahmud Khandker, Javed Patwary, and Shahidul Haque; former DMP commissioner Benazir Ahmed; former Special Branch of police chief Monirul Islam; and former chiefs of the NSI and DGFI.

The BNP claimed these individuals were responsible for voter intimidation and manipulation of the electoral process.

FIVE OTHERS ARRESTED

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested five more individuals, including the former managing director of Islami Bank Bangladesh, in separate drives in the capital early yesterday.

The arrestees are Monirul Moula, 62, former managing director of Islami Bank; Tariqul Islam, 38, former central committee member of banned Chhatra League; Abdul Wahab, 58, president of Awami League's Ward-9 unit; Mehedi Hasan Babu, 43, joint general secretary of Jubo League's Ward-25 unit in Lalbagh; and Zakir Hossain Ali, 61, assistant office secretary of AL's Ward-92 unit.

According to a press release issued by the DMP, there are specific cases against all of them at different police stations. Police claim they were involved in a coordinated effort to destabilise the country.