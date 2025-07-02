Ex-CEC Nurul Huda denied bail in poll irregularities case

Former chief election commissioner KM Nurul Huda is seen being escorted to the courtroom of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Dhaka on June 27, 2025. File Photo: Star

A Dhaka court today denied bail to former chief election commissioner KM Nurul Huda in a case filed over alleged irregularities and bias during the past national elections.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sefatullah passed the ordered after rejecting Huda's bail petition, Obydul Islam, a defence lawyer, told The Daily Star.

Yesterday, the defence filed a petition seeking Huda's bail.

Huda was arrested on June 22 after being assaulted by a mob at his Uttara residence and handed over to police. The following day, the court granted a four-day remand.

On June 27, the court put him on another four-day remand.

KM Nurul Huda yesterday told a court that he had been "kept in the dark" about the nighttime voting during the 2018 national election and blamed overenthusiastic government officials for the irregularities.

According to an official, the former CEC made the statement in a confessional deposition before Dhaka's Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ziadur Rahman in his chamber.

BNP Executive Committee member Salah Uddin Khan filed the case over election irregularities with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station on June 22, naming 24 people, including former CECs Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmad, KM Nurul Huda, and Kazi Habibul Awal.