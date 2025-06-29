Ex-CEC Awal sent to jail

File photo of former Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal.

A Dhaka court today sent former chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal to jail in a case alleging irregularities and bias in the last three national elections.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate GM Farhan Ishtiaq passed the order after Awal appeared in court following the completion of a four-day remand.

The court also dismissed his bail request.

The case was filed on June 22 by BNP National Committee member Salah Uddin Khan at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.

It named 24 individuals, including former CECs Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmad, KM Nurul Huda, and Awal.

Awal was arrested on June 25 in Dhaka's Moghbazar area and placed on a four-day remand the following day.