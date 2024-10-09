Ex-BSEC chairman Shibli Rubayat, 4 others slapped with travel ban

A Dhaka court today issued separate travel bans to five individuals, including Prof Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, former chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), in connection with corruption allegations.

The four others are Muhammad Ashraful Alam, former deputy press secretary at the Prime Minister's Office, his wife Rezwana Nur, former lawmaker from Khulna-6 constituency Akhteruzzaman, and his wife Sharmin Akter.

Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain, judge of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court in Dhaka, passed the orders after the Anti-Corruption Commission officials submitted three separate applications, seeking their travel bans, an ACC official working in the court told The Daily Star.

ACC Public Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir moved the applications on behalf of the anti-graft watchdog.

The ACC applications said that inquiries are underway into the graft allegations surfaced against Shibli, Ashraful, Rezwana, Akhteruzzaman and Sharmin. So, the travel bans are needed to prevent them from leaving the country.

The judge also sent copies of the orders to the special superintendent of police (immigration) of the Special Branch for the next course of action, the court sources said.