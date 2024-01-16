Ex-BNP leader hacked to death in Gafargaon

A 55-year-old homoeopathy doctor and a former BNP leader was hacked to death in broad daylight yesterday in Pagla area of Gafargaon, Mymensingh.

Harunur Rashid was a former joint general secretary of Paithol union BNP.

Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan, superintendent of police in Mymensingh, said a suspect named Rubel Mia was arrested, adding that the 35-year-old arrestee is an addict and mentally unstable person.

The assailant attacked the victim over personal matters that have nothing to do with politics, he added.

"On Sunday, Rubel asked Harun to give him some medicine, saying that he would pay for it later. Harun refused to give him the medicine. Our primary suspicion is that Rubel got angry and committed the murder," he said.

However, Fazlul Haque, convener of Gafargaon Municipality BNP, said the attack "could be politically motivated" as the arrestee is involved in the ruling Awami League.

Locals said Harun was at his clinic in the afternoon when Rubel, a resident of Neoka village, dragged him outside and hacked him to death.

Angry people of the area then set Rubel's house on fire. Police opened fire to calm the situation, said Mohammad Khairul Alam, officer-in-charge of Pagla Police Station.