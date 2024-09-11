Ex-BCL leader's death in mob beating: Murder case filed in Rajshahi

Victim's brother filed case against unidentified people

A case was filed today with Motihar Police Station in Rajshahi over the death of former Chhatra League (BCL) leader Abdullah Al Masud after he was beaten up by a mob on Saturday night.

The victim's elder brother Md Behesty filed the case against some unidentified people around noon today, Ariful Islam, officer-in-charge of Motihar Police Station, told our Rajshahi University correspondent.

Police are investigating the case and trying to identify those who were involved in beating Masud on Saturday, OC Ariful said.

According to the case statement, a group of unidentified people picked up Masud from Binodpur Bazar, adjacent to the Rajshahi University, at 6:50pm when he went there to buy medicine for his daughter.

"The unidentified people took Masud to an unknown place and beat him there severely. Later, an unidentified person went to the Motihar Police Station to know whether there was any case filed over attacking the students during the student-led mass uprising," the case statement read.

As no case was lodged with the Motihar police station for attack on the students, Masud was then taken to Boalia Police Station where students and local people demanded immediate arrest of Masud a murder case instead of sending him to a hospital.

Later, Boalia police sent Masud to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where he died of his injuries at 12:03am on Sunday.

On Saturday night, Boalia Model Police Station Officer-in-charge SM Masud Pervez said that a mob of about 100 to 150 confined Abdullah in the Binodpur area and beat him up on charges of attacking students on August 5.

Masud was a former assistant secretary of RU unit Chhatra League and former member of Chhatra League's central committee.

In 2014, unidentified criminals attacked Masud on the Rajshahi University campus. They chopped off the lower part of his right leg and slit his wrists. The then-BCL leaders blamed Islami Chhatra Shibir activists for the attack. Since the attack, he had to use a prosthetic leg.